Mute Cygnet

We saw a family of Mute Swans-- two adults and three cygnets-- swimming at the edge of Lake Ontario. One of the cygnets looked almost like its parents, but the other two were still quite grey. This guy was lagging behind the rest of the family, making small sounds, and swimming with his one foot awkwardly held out of the water like this. He did it long enough that we were worried he was actually injured or something... but then he just put the foot into the water and joined the others, so we guessed he must have been alright after all!