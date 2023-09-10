Previous
Mute Cygnet by princessicajessica
Mute Cygnet

We saw a family of Mute Swans-- two adults and three cygnets-- swimming at the edge of Lake Ontario. One of the cygnets looked almost like its parents, but the other two were still quite grey. This guy was lagging behind the rest of the family, making small sounds, and swimming with his one foot awkwardly held out of the water like this. He did it long enough that we were worried he was actually injured or something... but then he just put the foot into the water and joined the others, so we guessed he must have been alright after all!
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
