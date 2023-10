Bicolored Striped Sweat Bee (Agapostemon virescens)

Though it's late in the season for them, I saw a couple of bees out today-- a bumblebee and this one, a Bicolored Striped Sweat Bee. The lens I had on when I saw this bee was probably not the best one for the job, but I was excited to see it, anyway. One thing I didn't know before today: apparently this type of bee is the official bee of the city of Toronto! Who knew?