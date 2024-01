I'll Pass on the Fruit, Thanks...

Another grey day, but the rain stopped! I thawed some frozen berries and put them out hoping to attract some birds. The birds did not come, but this squirrel did. He ate a couple of the berries, left, then returned with a crust of bread he'd gotten from some unknown place (not our house) and ate it in front of our kitchen window, ignoring the berries. I told Chris it was like he was trying to show me what he wants to be fed, lol.