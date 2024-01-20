Inchecken, Uitchecken

I was stuck for a photo again today so I took inspiration from one of the challenges here on 365. The Mundane Challenge is currently featuring stamps, so I thought I'd photograph a couple of my favourites! I'm not sure if passport stamps count, but I decided to do it either way.



I haven't gotten many passport stamps over the years because most of my travels outside of Canada have been directly to the USA, where they don't stamp my passport. I've also travelled to a second country after landing in the EU (on a different trip, but entering via Amsterdam that time too), but of course you don't get stamps then either. I did get an American stamp when I flew into the US from the EU and funnily enough, the Department of Homeland Security man had the date on his stamp set wrong, so that old passport says I entered via Detroit on January 33, 2008! I was excited for a new stamp when we travelled to Jamaica for a wedding we were in, but they didn't stamp it either, just gave us printed slips with our photos and travel info that we were told to carry at all times while we were in the country.



Oh well, I like the ones I do have, anyway!