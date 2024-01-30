It was a grey day today and getting darkish by the time we went for a walk in a local park, so I didn't do much photography. I took a number of pictures of a female cardinal just by the tail entrance though; she was eating seeds someone left on a rock in some, and just sitting in a tree in others, like this one-- which was taken through some branches, obviously. I liked her pose and expression in this one.I've told Chris before that female Northern Cardinals look like little punk rockers with their bright mohawks, so I've named this photo after a song that comes to mind when I try to photograph them! "Punk rock girl, please look at me..."