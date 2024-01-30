It was a grey day today and getting darkish by the time we went for a walk in a local park, so I didn't do much photography. I took a number of pictures of a female cardinal just by the tail entrance though; she was eating seeds someone left on a rock in some, and just sitting in a tree in others, like this one-- which was taken through some branches, obviously. I liked her pose and expression in this one.
I've told Chris before that female Northern Cardinals look like little punk rockers with their bright mohawks, so I've named this photo after a song that comes to mind when I try to photograph them! "Punk rock girl, please look at me..."