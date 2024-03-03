Geometric Tilework

We had a bit of a busy day and ended up grabbing take-out from a shawarma place. I had my normal falafel wrap and Christopher varied from his usual Chicken on the Rocks (or occasional falafel wrap) with Chicken on the Sticks. I'm not sure if those terms are used elsewhere, so if you're seeing this from outside of Canada please let me know whether or not you know them!



Anyway, this geometric tilework is a feature at a particular shawarma chain here in southern Ontario. It's used on the vertical face of the counter. I thought it fit well for today's word of the day!