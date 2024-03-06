Previous
Rainbow Book Stack by princessicajessica
I'm not doing the month of rainbows, but I was a bit stuck for a photo today and seeing somebody else doing rainbow days with book stacks this week inspired me to make a rainbow book stack of my own.
