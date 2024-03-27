Sign up
Photo 753
At the Bird Feeder, Looking Majestic
Chris gave me this bird feeder for Christmas and we finally hung it up about a month ago. Today was the first time we had chickadees visit! Juncos are the feeder's most common patrons, followed by Nothern Cardinals.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
chickadee
,
black-capped chickadee
,
sixws-148
,
52wc-2024-w13
