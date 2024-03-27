Previous
At the Bird Feeder, Looking Majestic by princessicajessica
At the Bird Feeder, Looking Majestic

Chris gave me this bird feeder for Christmas and we finally hung it up about a month ago. Today was the first time we had chickadees visit! Juncos are the feeder's most common patrons, followed by Nothern Cardinals.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
