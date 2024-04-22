Sign up
Photo 778
Pressed Cornflower
For the current minimal challenge (hobbies). Today I opened up my flower press to put in a couple of violets, and I discovered a cornflower that I put in there back in September. I'd completely forgotten!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
23rd April 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
cornflower
,
dried flower
,
pressed flower
,
minimal-47
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
April 23rd, 2024
