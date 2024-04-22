Previous
Pressed Cornflower by princessicajessica
Photo 778

Pressed Cornflower

For the current minimal challenge (hobbies). Today I opened up my flower press to put in a couple of violets, and I discovered a cornflower that I put in there back in September. I'd completely forgotten!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
