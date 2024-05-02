Sign up
Photo 789
Snowball Truffles
Not much chance for photos today, but it's truffle day so here is a picture of a couple of snowball truffles! They are white chocolate inside and out, and they're sprinkled with dried coconut.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
2nd May 2024 1:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
sweets
,
candy
,
truffles
,
white chocolate
,
edah24-05
,
snowball truffles
Beverley
ace
Yummy… Ooo I could eat right now.
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
