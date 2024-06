The Pagoda House

This is just a house in my region, but it has a standout entryway!



It's funny, because during the last round of the architecture challenge I noticed this house's door and said to Christopher, "If the architecture challenge ever has a Doors theme, I have to take a picture of this house!" and lo and behold, the next host picked doors/entryways! So, here is a picture of "the pagoda house" with its "round" door!