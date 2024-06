Just Like Mum Used to Make

One of the not-so-many things I can remember about my mother is that she used to put whipped cream smiley faces on my pudding. I had left over whipped cream from making my dad's birthday cake on Friday night, and the plan was that three of us would have mum-style chocolate pudding tonight. Chris and I had to decide whether or not to still do that, and in the end we decided that we should, even though we are not feeling very smiley right now.