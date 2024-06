As I have no piercings to share for Body Piercing Day (that would be a bad idea for someone who doesn't heal well and is especially prone to infections!) and pretty much all my photos are quick shots these days, I took a picture of a tattoo/piercing studio downtown. I actually have been inside this one, once upon a time, to support a friend through a tattoo she got in memory of her late sister.If you're curious about the little gold bicycle, I have photographed it before and explained more about it here: