Canada D'Eh

Our city does Canada Day in a pretty big way, and this year, that's a bit difficult as we don't feel much like being in the centre of a giant party right now. It's quite the juxtaposition while dealing with personal tragedy and such, but of course the world keeps turning. We did not attend the festivities for various reasons, but we live just off of the parade route and we ventured out after that part was over; I took a few photos of how homes and businesses near/on the route had chosen to decorate for the holiday.