Previous
The Only Thing That's Simple Right Now by princessicajessica
Photo 854

The Only Thing That's Simple Right Now

My life has been thrown into chaos lately, but thankfully there is one thing in my life that has always remained simple no matter how complicated life has gotten. I love Christopher and Christopher loves me, and the rest we'll figure out together.

(Shared in honour of Simplicity Day)
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful shot and beautiful words
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise