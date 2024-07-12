Sign up
Photo 854
The Only Thing That's Simple Right Now
My life has been thrown into chaos lately, but thankfully there is one thing in my life that has always remained simple no matter how complicated life has gotten. I love Christopher and Christopher loves me, and the rest we'll figure out together.
(Shared in honour of Simplicity Day)
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
13th July 2024 12:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
hands
,
marriage
,
edah24-07
Lesley
ace
Beautiful shot and beautiful words
July 13th, 2024
