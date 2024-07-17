Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 859
Noodle Heart
Chris passed me his teriyaki noodles to taste at lunch today, and I saw a heart in them. Another little reminder that Love is All Around Us!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
884
photos
34
followers
30
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Latest from all albums
25
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
love
,
heart
,
lunch
,
noodles
,
japanese food
,
teriyaki
,
found heart
,
love is all around us
,
accidental heart
,
eotb-157
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close