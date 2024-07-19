Generations

A while ago, I got my first coin featuring King Charles III. It was a 5-cent-piece, and since I had one of those with his grandfather on it and several around with his mother on them, I decided a Generations picture was in order... But the metals used to make the coins have changed over the years, giving George VI's coin a very different look from the others, and the lighting had always been a pain, and my Generations photo just never got done. Well, I was really stuck for a photo today so I decided to try again. I'm still not entirely pleased, but like I said, I have been stuck today, so... Here's the best I've managed!