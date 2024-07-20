Roadside Rocket

I love roadside attractions, and in honour of Space Exploration Day, I decided to photograph my town's roadside rocket.



For most of my life, this rocket stood on the main road that connects the main sections of my amalgamated city, Highway 24 (Hespeler Rd). It was outside of a mid-century motel called The Satellite Motel (I never really understood why it had a giant rocket instead of a satellite). A few years ago now the motel was torn down and a local business (Ace Tire & Auto) saved the iconic rocket by purchasing it and moving it to stand in front of their shop. It's in a much less prominent location now, but I'm glad it's still around!