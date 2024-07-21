Previous
Sundae Sunday

When we got up this morning, I said to Christopher "My holidays calendar says that it's Junk Food Day, but Google keeps giving me headlines about it being Ice Cream Day today." Chris said, "Well... Ice cream counts as junk food, doesn't it?" So we decided that tonight would be an ice cream night. This waffle bowl was full of peppermint bark ice cream with a chocolate fudge swirl, topped with chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and sprinkled with hundreds and thousands! It was... very very sweet, haha.
