Olympic Time by princessicajessica
Olympic Time

Today was Canada's first day of competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. We were up at a ridiculous hour to try and watch the archery team, which trains in our town, but it wasn't televised! As it turns out, our archers didn't move on to the next round... so I guess we won't get to see them on tv this time! Regardless, we thought it was an appropriate day to visit and photograph a little botanical garden downtown that has an Olympic themed display right now. The garden is called Ferguson Cottage Gardens, and that's Ferguson Cottage behind the heart and the Olympic rings.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

