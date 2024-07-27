Searching for Supper

We went to a pond we like this evening, and it was weird because normally we see a fair bit of wildlife there-- at least birds-- and tonight there was next to nothing going on. It was pretty densely filled with lily pads, and we wondered if that was deterring/hiding the animals. Before we left though, Chris spotted this bird way out in the pond, walking along the lily pads. Eventually we saw another one like it doing the same. They were Spotted Sandpipers, which we've seen before, but not often. They seemed to be looking for supper in the evening sun.