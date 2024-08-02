Double Deckers for Ice Cream Sandwich Day

My dad was a big fan of ice cream sandwiches (as he was of most junk foods!), and for a little while before he died he'd been searching for one with cherry ice cream as the filling. I honestly don't think that's a commercially available product here (though we did find a local ice cream parlour where he got him one made with chocolate chip cookies as the outside and cherry ice cream as the filling). Anyway, I'd recently bought him a box of Chapman's Double Deckers, as they are something you can buy at a regular grocery store. There were some left in the box when he died (end of June), so Chris and I saved the last two to finish off together on Ice Cream Sandwich Day.