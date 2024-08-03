Sweet and Sour Watermelon

It's Watermelon Day and we don't have any actual watermelon in the house, but I do have watermelon candy!



There is a chain of convenience stores that have frequent contests where you can win things like a free bottle of water or hotdog or whatever, and one of the prizes is a free packet of their house brand candy. I almost always choose these ones (Sour Watermelon Slices) because they're one of only a couple of vegetarian options. They can also be quite handy in managing my T1D, if I need to eat something but don't have enough of an appetite for a more legitimate snack.



I called them Sweet and Sour because the candy itself is sweet, but then they have sour sanding over them.