Previous
Sweet and Sour Watermelon by princessicajessica
Photo 874

Sweet and Sour Watermelon

It's Watermelon Day and we don't have any actual watermelon in the house, but I do have watermelon candy!

There is a chain of convenience stores that have frequent contests where you can win things like a free bottle of water or hotdog or whatever, and one of the prizes is a free packet of their house brand candy. I almost always choose these ones (Sour Watermelon Slices) because they're one of only a couple of vegetarian options. They can also be quite handy in managing my T1D, if I need to eat something but don't have enough of an appetite for a more legitimate snack.

I called them Sweet and Sour because the candy itself is sweet, but then they have sour sanding over them.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise