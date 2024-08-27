Previous
Choose Wisely! by princessicajessica
Choose Wisely!

It's not on my holiday calendar, but I have been otherwise informed that today is also Rock Paper Scissors Day, and Chris suggested I do a photo for that using all three things. I don't think this was quite what he had in mind, but here they are-- notebook paper, sewing scissors, and a painted rock.

Over the years I have found a number of painted rocks of the sort that people hide to be found. I've come across them at monuments and attractions, on trails, streets... lots of places. Once we even visited a forest of painted rocks... But this particular one just showed up in our backyard. It's dated 2020 on the back, but I don't think I found it until last year. It was pretty squished down in the ground and losing some of its paint, as you can see. I have no idea how long it was there or how it got there. An animal, maybe?
