A Leopard About to Leap by princessicajessica
Photo 896

A Leopard About to Leap

This photo might be a little less intimidating than the title makes it sound! This is a Northern Leopard Frog, and he was about to leap out into the shallows of the Speed River.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Beverley ace
Very pretty colours and detail. A leopard frog is new to me and I like it!
August 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a beauty!
August 30th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous capture!
August 30th, 2024  
