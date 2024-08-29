Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 896
A Leopard About to Leap
This photo might be a little less intimidating than the title makes it sound! This is a Northern Leopard Frog, and he was about to leap out into the shallows of the Speed River.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
935
photos
34
followers
30
following
245% complete
View this month »
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
Latest from all albums
890
39
891
892
893
894
895
896
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Daily Photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
frog
,
leopard frog
,
northern leopard frog
,
ndao27
Beverley
ace
Very pretty colours and detail. A leopard frog is new to me and I like it!
August 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a beauty!
August 30th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous capture!
August 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close