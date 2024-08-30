"The Dot, The Six, T.O, The Cold, last T silent, Toronto, you know"

My city that's not technically mine!A stereotype about/amongst Canadians is that if you're actually not from Toronto, you hate Toronto... Technically, I'm from about an hour outside the city, but I love it! And I'm the child of two people who loved it too! Two of my best friends live there with their respective spouses, one of my brothers lived there for five years of uni and a little while afterwards, my children's hospital was there, my favourite restaurant is there, my favourite neighbourhood is there, we often took school field trips there... I've held museum memberships, sports ticket packages, etc there... I wasn't born there and I've never lived there so it's never truly been "my city," but I've spent a fair bit of time there over the years and it makes my heart happy!Since 2020 I have been supposed to be masking if/when I have to be around people, but staying away from others outside my household as much as possible-- plus this summer virtually everything in my life has gone even further topsy-turvy-- so in the last number of years my social life has been very different (read, pretty much non-existent) and I've barely been into Toronto at all. But I have a lot of really good memories there from all the different phases of my life so far; l will always love it and hold onto hope that someday I'll be able to spend more time there again.Christopher's current job takes him into the GTA every day and the city itself once a week, though that's a pretty recent change from one that took him into Toronto every day. I tagged along today and got this view of a plane flying low over the highway while landing in Toronto (actually Mississauga-- another not-technically-Toronto city, but that's where TO's main airport is). I like the hustle and bustle of the airport and always hope the people visiting will have a good time here!Because the August theme is Song Lyrics, I've titled this with a line from Lilly Singh and Humble the Poet's "IVIVI," which is about Toronto and how much they love it (especially its multiculturalism which I think has always been a big reason I love it so much too). The song's video can be found here: