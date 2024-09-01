Previous
Teal Toes! by princessicajessica
Photo 898

Teal Toes!

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and their colour is teal. OC runs in my family and is what took my mother from us when I was so little, so this month is a big deal in my family as we remember those we've lost and hope/fight for a brighter future.

I do a social media thing every year called "30 Days of Teal" aka "Find the Teal in Every Day" where you post a picture of something teal every day, so since of that tends to bleed over into 365 (though I hope to get other pictures some days too)!

September is also by far when I paint my nails most, lol. They're plain finger/toe nails most of the time, but in September they are often teal!
