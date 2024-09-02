Previous
Teal+Sunflowers+Van Gogh! by princessicajessica
Teal+Sunflowers+Van Gogh!

I'm a big fan of Van Gogh, and his sunflowers with the teal background are perfect for ovarian cancer awareness month, as both teal and sunflowers are symbols used by this cause! I line this bag no matter what time of year it is, but it's particularly fitting for September.

I believe the version of the sunflowers on this bag is the one that hangs in Philadelphia, and I'm a little sad that I didn't get to see it when I was in Philly-- but it was a really quick visit with time for just one museum and I don't think we know the sunflowers were there when we had to pick! I have seen a different version of Van Gogh's sunflowers in Amsterdam, at the Van Gogh museum. Those ones have a yellow background.
Jessica Eby

