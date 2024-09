Wear Teal Day 2024

Did you know that the first Friday in September is Wear Teal Day? This one is not in my holiday calendar, it's just an ovarian cancer awareness initiative. Either way, today we dressed all in teal and shared selfies on social media.



Being the much smaller member of the couple, selfies are rarely taken by me, haha... But this one was!



Does this qualify for the September "one colour" theme? I will tag it anyway!