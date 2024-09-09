Childhood Companions

Since it's Teddy Bear Day, I thought I'd take the opportunity to share a picture of each of our (mine one the left and Christopher's on the right) childhood favourites. I had more than one favourite, but for one, this guy was probably the one that was with me most often and for two, this one is actually a bear! Christopher's is a dog.



I got this bear as a gift at my first Christmas and we were quickly quite hard to separate. I named him Rupert because to my tiny person mind it looked like Rupert Bear from the comic strip annuals (he was usually a white bear but on the cover of the annuals his fur was always yellow). Christopher thinks his dog, Dakota, joined him when was about 6 or so.