Portrait of a Stranger

I was in the park this afternoon/evening taking some nature photos at the river's edge when someone on the path across some grass started yelling. They didn't sound distressed and it's a busy park with a lot going on, so I didn't pay attention or stop what I was doing... But Chris answered, and it turned out the guy was talking to us-- he wanted me to take his picture!



I'm generally unwilling to talk to strangers or ask if I can take their photo, and I pretty much don't see people I know in person, thus I don't really take posed pictures anymore (except the odd selfie)... So it was kind of exciting for me too!



He zipped off as soon as I finished, so I have no way of sharing the picture with him, unfortunately.