Like a Heron Out of Water by princessicajessica
Photo 907

Like a Heron Out of Water

Today we saw this heron just standing around in a field! It was strange because, although we see a lot of these birds around here, I don't think we'd ever seen one that wasn't either flying or fishing!
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

