Roadside New England Asters by princessicajessica
Photo 916

Roadside New England Asters

I was trying to photograph a pumpkin field, but I couldn't find a good angle so I switched and shot some New England Asters in the roadside ditch instead.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
