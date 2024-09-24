Sign up
Photo 916
Roadside New England Asters
I was trying to photograph a pumpkin field, but I couldn't find a good angle so I switched and shot some New England Asters in the roadside ditch instead.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
24th September 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
asters
,
sept24words
,
new england asters
