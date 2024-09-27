Previous
In a Pickle by princessicajessica
In a Pickle

My favourite food has been dill pickles ever since I was little, so I thought I had to take a picture of some for the latest BLD challenge, which has a "Green" theme. It was getting late and I needed to find a picture for today, so... Here we go!
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
