The Best Way to Eat Cheese Curds? by princessicajessica
Photo 934

The Best Way to Eat Cheese Curds?

We celebrated Cheese Curd Day in the most Canadian of ways-- poutine for supper! And yes, they squeaked!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
