Photo 934
The Best Way to Eat Cheese Curds?
We celebrated Cheese Curd Day in the most Canadian of ways-- poutine for supper! And yes, they squeaked!
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
15th October 2024 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
cheese
,
fries
,
supper
,
gravy
,
poutine
,
cheese curds
,
edah24-10
