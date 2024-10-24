Remembering a Local Boy

This new mural is located in one of my neighbouring cities, Brantford. It is on the side of a performing arts centre and was made to remember one of Brantford's sons who was lost too soon, actor/comedian/screenwriter/graphic designer Phil Hartman.



Because of its size and the lay of the land (and landscaping) in the area, the mural is a bit hard to photograph, so I decided to present it in a collage with a fairly angled shot of the whole thing and a few closer/straight-on shots of some main details. If you look at Phil's lapel in the top left photo, you can see a purple support ribbon-- that is meant to represent victims of domestic violence as, sadly, Phil Hartman was one of those victims himself and that's how he lost his life. The second photo in the top row shows a film strip that features some of his famous roles. I'm not sure why the top right photo has a concrete lion, but Lions like that do feature at the entrance to Brantford's city hall, so I think that might be why.