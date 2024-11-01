In the Words of my Friends...

It's Authors Day! I am not an author, but a coughing if my friends are!



These two books were both published in 2020, and they were both written by friends of mine. They're both first novels too and both classed as Sci-Fi/Fantasy, which is not really my thing, but I bought them right away-- we have to support our loved ones, after all!



Adam Scott is a British author who I came to know as an adult; his partner is a dual citizen who has been a friend of Christopher's since they were teenagers.



T.S. Beier is a childhood friend of mine. Her book was a finalist in the 2020 Kindle Book Awards!