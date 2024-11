Diwali Candy

A Hindu friend gave us a box of Cadbury's Dairy Milk for Diwali and it came in handy for a couple of today's prompts-- "Candy Day" for Every Day's a Holiday and "Rule of Odds" for One Week Only. The box has three varieties: regular Dairy Milk, Fruit and Nut, and Dairy Milk with Mini Eggs. My favourite is the Fruit and Nut, which Christopher doesn't like so they are all mine, lol.