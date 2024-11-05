Previous
Green Boots by princessicajessica
Green Boots

I had to run out to a nearby shop, and I took a photo of my feet for the One Week Only prompt, as I was wearing my green Uggs. Although the colour is not as prevalent in my palette these days, I'm fond of the "army" shade of green and have historically worn it a lot. These ones are my usual *flat* fall boots. I like high heeled boots, but they wouldn't have gone as well with my outfit or been as efficient for walking quickly to get to the store before it closed! The Uggs are also very waterproof, which is a plus on damp/drizzly evenings!
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Jessica Eby

