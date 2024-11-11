We Remember

Remembrance Day has always been a big deal in my house, but since we don't do crowds anymore, I haven't attended a Cenotaph ceremony in years. Usually, in recent years, our household has stopped by a Cenotaph on the evening of the 11th or visited a local cemetery and found the graves of veterans with which to leave our poppies.



This year, with it just being the two of us and with work schedules having changed and everything, Christopher and I visited an out-of-the-way roadside Cenotaph on a short break during the morning. We figured no one else, or hardly anyone else, would be there and if we did our own thing a few minutes early we could still be everywhere else we needed to be on time. So, we arrived at this little middle-of-nowhere Cenotaph at about 10:45. We read out the names of the men remembered there, recited the poem, stood in silence for two minutes, took off our poppies and left them at the base, and then we were on our way again just before 11:00 (of course, I took this photo of the sculpture on top of the Cenotaph first). As we were leaving, an older couple and another man were just arriving to make their own observances.



Things might look a little different, and we might have to conduct ourselves a little differently nowadays... But at the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.