Photo 957
Pickle Prep
Pickled turnips on the bottom and dill pickles on top! Happy Pickle Day! With dill pickles being my favourite food, I had to "celebrate" this one :)
Can anyone guess what these pickles were being prepped for?
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1012
photos
34
followers
31
following
Tags
food
,
pickles
,
dill pickles
,
turnip
,
edah24-11
,
bld-34
