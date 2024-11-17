Previous
Game Day Food
Game Day Food

Today was the Grey Cup, which is the championship of the Canadian Football League. Our favourite team, the Toronto Argonauts, were playing so we had to watch!

Once upon a time we probably would have gone to a restaurant/sports bar to have pop and appetizers during the game, so I made a similar thing for the two of us at home. We had homemade naan pizza with butter chicken sauce, homemade spinach and cheese dip with pita, raw veggies (with optional ranch dip), and corn chips with salsa (asparagus, white corn, and black bean) from a local farm. I had diet rootbeer to drink and Chris had Barbican.

It was a nice evening in, and our team won against the odds! The Argos colours are double blue (Oxford and Cambridge blues), which is why I chose this background.
17th November 2024

