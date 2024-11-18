Fit for a Princess

I was in the house again today and thought it would be fun to do a Princess Day photoshoot with my wedding tiara and some random pink fabrics!



As soon as I was born (the youngest child and only girl!) I became my dad's "Very Special Little Princess." In the years that followed many other princess themed nicknames emerged, lol, including (you guessed it) Princessica Jessica and Her Royal Highness Jessica, the Princess of Pink. I was always dressed in blue (my mum's favourite colour) as an infant, but as soon as I could express preferences, pink was clearly my favourite, thus the nickname developed!



While preparing for my wedding I didn't think of wearing a tiara, but when I was out with my best friend doing stuff for her wedding (it was just a few weeks after mine and I was her Matron of Honour), it somehow came up. I'm pretty small and felt like the glitzy tiaras in the shops would not suit/overpower me... but when I jokingly tried on this flower girl tiara, my friend and her daughter both loved it! The princessy thing certainly fit with my style and history, and little hearts, flowers, and faux pearls definitely suited me better than the styles actually made for brides, so I ended up wearing what was meant to be a little girl's tiara for my own wedding, lol.