Previous
Photo 960
I Chose Happiness
Today was another day in for the most part, and when I was briefly out it was grey and raining so I didn't take any pictures. The November word today was "an emotion" so I chose Happiness and took a picture of some happy face beads!
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
beads
,
smiley face
,
happy face
,
nov24words
