Previous
I Chose Happiness by princessicajessica
Photo 960

I Chose Happiness

Today was another day in for the most part, and when I was briefly out it was grey and raining so I didn't take any pictures. The November word today was "an emotion" so I chose Happiness and took a picture of some happy face beads!
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact