Happy Happy

Happy Cake Day!



While trying to think of a title for this photo, I remembered our wedding when we cut our cake and the daughter of one of Christopher's cousins, who was about 18 months old at the time, got away from her mum and ran up to us saying "Happy Happy." Her mum caught up to her and explained that she was trying to ask us for a piece of the cake, her baby word for which was "Happy Happy."



Anyway... I used to make this vegan chocolate cake regularly, but tonight was the first time in ages that I've made it. Because it is vegan and can be made gluten free (I made it with gluten today), and its icing can also be made vegan (I made it with dairy today), I always found it handy for dinners and parties with diverse groups of people/dietary needs!



I quite enjoy cooking and baking so it was fun to make this again for Cake Day. It's very chocolatey, so I think Chris enjoyed my deciding to celebrate this one too, lol.