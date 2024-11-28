Celebrating French Toast Day!

"Is that ketchup?!" you might be asking... Well, yes, it is! I'll get to that, I promise.



I was excited to celebrate French Toast Day today, and not just because it simplified figuring out a weekday meal, lol. French toast is kind of special for me.



I've known how to make French toast as long as I can remember-- longer than I've actually been allowed to do it! I used to watch my mother do it, and I kind of absorbed it, I guess. That's special for me because she died before I was really old enough to be taught things like cooking. It's something that stuck with me as I grew up and once I became a preteen/teenager it was quite usual, at sleepovers, for me to be given the job of making everyone French toast in the morning!



French toast is also unusual for me in terms of the cooking process. As I've mentioned, I like cooking... But normally I am very much a recipe person. I like precisely measured amounts etc, but because I learned to make French toast by watching, I really only know how to do it by eye-- I have no idea what the measurements are!



But, the million dollar question-- what about the ketchup? I know, the thought of French toast with ketchup is hard for a lot of people to get their heads around... But that's ok, it's hard for me to think of it with syrup, even though most people I know eat it that way! See, the thing is, in the family that I was born into, French toast was always a savoury affair. It was made with salt and pepper and sometimes various herbs/spices/savoury seasonings, not with vanilla or sugar or cinnamon. Thus, if it was eaten with sauce it was something with a tangier or more savoury flavour profile, usually ketchup-- similar to other savoury, eggy, brunchy foods. I've only ever encountered one person outside of my family who grew up eating it this way! If I'm cooking for people who I know only want to eat their French toast with syrup, I tend to just leave the mixture neutral... but tonight's French toast was seasoned with salt, black pepper, garlic, parsley, basil, and oregano.