Cooper's Hawk on a Snowy Evening

During our first snowstorm of the season (we didn't get much compared to some places, but enough that it stayed-- and needed some shovelling!), I happened to be looking in the right place at the right time to see this Cooper's Hawk swoop into a tree and perch for a second. I only got one shot before it took off again, and conditions were not ideal (it was getting dark, and snowing, of course) so it's not the best picture... but it was exciting to see!