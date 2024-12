Christmas Card Memories

For today's December word-- Cards-- and the new monthly theme-- Holiday!



No cards being sent or received here at the moment, as our posties are on strike... But my favourite card every year growing up was from one of my dad's cousins and his wife. Every year she wrote a long and rather random letter on special Christmas letterhead. The letter was then photocopied and included with all their Christmas cards. I always loved reading them and still have some of them around!