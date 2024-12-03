The 2024 Ornament-- Freshly Finished!

Today is Make a Gift Day and the December word is Ornaments. Since one of Christopher's gifts every year is an ornament I've made for him (it's our favourite holiday tradition), today seemed like the perfect day to accomplish that!



For anyone new to my project this year (or anyone who doesn't remember from previous years) the ornament guidelines are that they incorporate stars, our initials, and the year. That's it! Oftentimes they relate somehow to the year we've had-- something we've done, somewhere we've gone, etc-- but that's not always the case. This year I wanted to use aluminum or tin, in honour of our 10th wedding anniversary. This is a completely different design from my original thought, but they often change/evolve as I work on them! Anyway, I hope he'll like it... I think he probably will.