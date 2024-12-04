Previous
Grinch-mas Cookies by princessicajessica
Grinch-mas Cookies

I had a hard day today, physically. Chris brought me cookies. They were the newest Ronald McDonald House Charity cookies from McDonald's-- introduced (temporarily, I would guess) as part of a Grinch-themed Christmas promo. They are crunchy sugar cookies with a green candy coating (it has the texture/consistency of thin chocolate). Apparently Chris bought a coffee in the drive-through this morning and there was some kind of Buy-One-Get-One offer on the new charity cookies, so he picked us up a couple for this evening.
